Scorpion TV Inks International Sales

Scorpion TV secured a raft of international sales agreements for its slate of film and television shows.

The children’s SVoD platform Azoomee picked up wildlife series Siyaya: Come With Us and Siyaya: Wildest Cape for the U.S. and the U.K. Ukraine’s Sonar Media also acquired the two Siyaya series as well as The Royal Tour, Notorious, and Destination Craft. TVP in Poland obtained a package of documentaries, including The Twinning Reaction (pictured), The Art of Nature, Lives Well Lived, Chile: A Wild Journey, The University, and The Search for the Mona Lisa. Germany’s Deutsche Welle picked up The Search for the Last Supper, The Nature of Invention, and Forgiving The Unforgivable.

In the Middle East, Al Jazeera acquired a package consisting of Forgiving The Unforgivable, Britain: A Year of Hate Crime, Lives Well Lived, The Art of Nature, The Corridor, The Nature of Invention, The Search for the Mona Lisa, The University, and White Kid Brown Kid.