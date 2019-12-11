Scorpion TV secured a raft of international sales agreements for its slate of film and television shows.

The children’s SVoD platform Azoomee picked up wildlife series Siyaya: Come With Us and Siyaya: Wildest Cape for the U.S. and the U.K. Ukraine’s Sonar Media also acquired the two Siyaya series as well as The Royal TourNotorious, and Destination Craft. TVP in Poland obtained a package of documentaries, including The Twinning Reaction (pictured), The Art of NatureLives Well LivedChile: A Wild JourneyThe University, and The Search for the Mona Lisa. Germany’s Deutsche Welle picked up The Search for the Last Supper, The Nature of Invention, and Forgiving The Unforgivable.

In the Middle East, Al Jazeera acquired a package consisting of Forgiving The UnforgivableBritain: A Year of Hate CrimeLives Well LivedThe Art of NatureThe CorridorThe Nature of InventionThe Search for the Mona LisaThe University, and White Kid Brown Kid.

Please follow and like us: