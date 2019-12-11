NiteLite Pictures Signs With Lost Art TV For ‘Fork In The Road’

Lost Art Television picked up the global rights to Fork In The Road from the Los Angeles-based production company NiteLite Pictures.

The new food and travel series follows two hosts journeying across the globe. As they stop in several destinations, from Mexico and Hong Kong to Chicago and London, they uncover diverse ingredients, cultures, and people who share a love of food. Overseen by NiteLite Pictures’ executive producer Harry Lowell and producer Ari Wilhelm, the 10-part series will begin production in mid-2020.

Meredith Coral (pictured), director at Lost Art Television, said, “Specifically designed to appeal to international audiences, Fork In the Road is a fantastic project to kick-start our collaboration. The series is a fresh take on the food travelogue and will appeal to younger audiences across the globe. We’re impressed with NiteLite Pictures’ focus on global audiences and look forward to helping to build on this.”