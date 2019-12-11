AEW’s Brandi Rhodes To Keynote NATPE Miami

NATPE announced that Brandi Rhodes, chief brand officer of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), will present a keynote as part of the Brands x Content track at NATPE Miami.

In her keynote, Rhodes will talk about the new professional wrestling league and its plans to succeed in the industry. Earlier in the year, AEW partnered with WarnerMedia to develop the sporting league and offer multi-platform access. Rhodes will also take part in a one-on-one Q&A session with special guest Tony Schiavone.

Additional NATPE Miami conference tracks include Station Group Summit, Streaming Plus, International Focus, Content Innovation, and Unscripted. NATPE Miami will take place at the Fontainebleau Resort from January 21-23, 2020.