CBS TV Studios Inks Deal With Michael Chabon And Ayelet Waldman

CBS Television Studios secured an overall production agreement with novelists and production executives Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman.

As part of the multi-year deal, CBS will gain exclusive rights to produce content created and developed by the husband-and-wife team. Additionally, Showtime has committed to a limited series for an adaptation of Chabon’s novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay. Chabon and Waldman will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunners.

Paramount Television and CBS Television Studios will produce.