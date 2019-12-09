Studio 100’s Flying Bark Opens L.A. Studio

Flying Bark Productions, part of the Studio 100 Group, announced the 2020 opening of its new Los Angeles studio.

Ian Graham (pictured) has been named as chief creative director for the L.A. studio. Graham will lead the studio’s development slate of original productions and will oversee the pre-production teams for original and client-service work. Flying Bark Productions’s head offices will be relocating in Sydney to a new creator-driven space in Alexandria, expected to be completed by the middle of 2020.

Barbara Stephen, CEO of Flying Bark Productions, stated, “Flying Bark continues to grow with full-service teams specializing in hand-drawn, traditional 2D animation and CGI production in Sydney and the new LA studio will help cater to an increased demand for high-end animation services.”