New Season of ‘Chuggington’ To Debut on Disney Junior

Herschend Entertainment Studios announced that a new season of Chuggington will premiere in 2020 on Disney Junior in the U.S.

The 2020 debut will coincide with the brand’s 10th anniversary, since Chuggington first premiered in January 2010. With Michael G. Stern as co-executive producer and head writer, in partnership with key creative and production personnel from previous seasons, the sixth season will feature new formats, elements, and storytelling styles. Herschend Entertainment Studios picked up Chuggington from Ludorum PLC in December 2018.

Natalie Setton, vice president of Commercial, Content Distribution, and Licensing at HES, commented, “Disney Junior is a world-class brand, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that Chuggington will continue to entertain children across the U.S. with fun and exciting new adventures.”