Future Today And The LEGO Group Launch LEGO Channel

Future Today partnered with The LEGO Group to launch The LEGO Channel.

The free children’s content app will be available across all major OTT streaming platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV. The LEGO Channel will showcase more than 1,000 videos of content, including series based on popular properties such as LEGO Friends and LEGO City, as well as specials from franchises like LEGO Jurassic World and LEGO Marvel.

Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Future Today, said, “The LEGO brand is known by practically every parent and child in the U.S. and Canada and they have created an incredible and memorable programming franchise amassing fans everywhere over the last 80 plus years. We are honored to work with them to deliver their impressive library of content to kids everywhere via the major platforms where kids are today.”