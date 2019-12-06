Nelvana Introduces Musical Shorts ‘Toon Bops’

Nelvana, a Corus Entertainment company, debuted its first international musical shorts series, Toon Bops, on its Treehouse Direct YouTube channel.

The animated shorts feature original songs for preschoolers on the subjects of family and friendship. The series also acquaints viewers with engaging characters such as pandas and dinosaurs. Toon Bops will be highlighted on the YouTube Kids’ app homepage in all English-speaking territories.

Athena Georgaklis, head of Development at Nelvana, commented, “We are extremely excited to be launching our Toon Bops musical short series on YouTube. The concept to develop original musical shorts was an in-house collaboration based on trends we were noticing across Nelvana’s content online.”