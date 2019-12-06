eOne Partners With Merlin Entertainments For ‘PJ Masks’

Entertainment One (eOne) entered a multi-territory partnership with Merlin Entertainments for the PJ Masks property.

Merlin Entertainments will host a PJ Masks-branded nautical trail across its 12 Sea Life venues. Scheduled to launch beginning in February 2020, the trail will feature a branded photo wall and costume character appearances.

Rebecca Harvey, EVP of Global Brand & Marketing, Family & Brands at eOne, stated, “Our latest partnership with Merlin Entertainments underlines our ongoing focus on live events and their ability to create unique touch-points for our brands. This exciting, interactive adventure will give fans around the world an unforgettable experience that will deepen their connection with PJ Masks and its heroic characters.”