Channel 5 And Network 10 To Co-Finance ‘Breathless’

Channel 5 in the U.K. and Network 10 in Australia, which have become sister networks since the ViacomCBS merger, have partnered to co-fund Breathless.

Produced by Fremantle, the mini-series follows a husband and wife who are looking for a new beginning in Australia after infidelity within their marriage. Charlie Brooks and Brett Tucker will star. Production on the series will begin in early 2020.

Ben Frow, director of Programs for ViacomCBS’s U.K. networks, remarked, “First and foremost, Breathless promises to be a really compelling addition to our expanding line-up of quality drama that is proving popular with British audiences across both our TV networks and streaming services. At the same time, it’s a great way of extending our partnership with Network 10 – with a shared language and such strong cultural connections between the U.K. and Australia, there is obvious potential to explore further opportunities for content sharing now Channel 5 and Network 10 are part of the same family.”