SPI International Delivers 500-Plus Titles To Vuulr

SPI International and Vuulr, the global online marketplace, have entered a content partnership.

SPI International will be adding more than 500 titles, from feature films and documentaries to arthouse and lifestyle programming, to the Vuulr library. Since launching in 2018, Vuulr has aggregated over 30,000 hours of content.

Ian McKee, chief executive officer of Vuulr, commented, “We’re excited to introduce SPI International’s impressive catalogue of top-quality films and documentaries to our global community of buyers in the marketplace.”

Hubert Ornass-Kubacki, head of Content Sales at SPI International, added, “We are excited to partner with Vuulr to make hundreds of our premium titles ranging from visually-groundbreaking documentaries to Hollywood blockbusters and critically-acclaimed movies accessible to audiences across the globe.”