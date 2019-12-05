Mediawan Introduces Two New English-Language Titles

European studio Mediawan will be launching two new international English-language series.

Co-produced by Palomar and BRON Studios, That Dirty Black Bag presents a take on the “steampunk spaghetti Western.” Production will start in May 2020. Mediawan will distribute the series in France and Italy, while Palomar and BRON will co-manage distribution in other countries. Mai Juin Productions, a Mediawan subsidiary, will be readying Big Five, a new project from Gilles de Maistre in South Africa.