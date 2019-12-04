WarnerMedia Launches HBO GO In The Philippines

WarnerMedia announced that its streaming service HBO GO is available in the Philippines as a standalone OTT service.

HBO GO subscribers can access thousands of hours of entertainment and original content from HBO, HBO Asia, and Cinemax. The service offers HBO original series such as Watchmen, Catherine the Great, and His Dark Materials, among others. In Asia, the streaming service is also available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Clement Schwebig, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, stated, “The launch of HBO GO as a standalone OTT service in the Philippines is a natural evolution for the platform in Asia. Through HBO GO, we are excited to be able to provide our subscribers in the Philippines exclusive and easy access to enjoy our vast library of HBO Original programs from the U.S. and Asia, Hollywood blockbusters, documentaries, stand-up comedies and animated shows.”