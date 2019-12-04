Crunchyroll Acquires Majority Stake In VIZ Media

Crunchyroll announced the completion of its majority acquisition in VIZ Media Europe Group.

With the closing of this transaction, Crunchyroll becomes the majority owner of VIZ Media Europe Group, which includes VIZ Media Europe, VIZ Media Switzerland, AV Visionen, KAZÉ, KAZÉ Manga, Anime on Demand, and Anime Digital Network. Additionally, John Easum (pictured) has been appointed head of Crunchyroll EMEA.

Joanne Waage, general manager of Crunchyroll, commented, “As we move into this next chapter, we can think of no person better-suited to guide our strategy and team in EMEA than John Easum, who brings more than 25 years of experience growing the anime and manga industries internationally and who has served in leadership positions previously at VIZ Media Europe and VIZ Media USA.”