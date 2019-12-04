Banijay Rights Confirms ‘Bang’ S2

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, confirmed a second season of the Welsh crime series Bang.

Produced by Joio, the second season will follow Detective Sergeant Gina Jenkins as she investigates a series of murders associated with an historic rape allegation. The cast includes Catrin Stewart, Alexander Vlahos, and David Hayman. The second season of the bi-lingual crime drama, in both English and Welsh, will debut on S4C in February 2020.

Chris Stewart, Commercial director at Banijay Rights, said, “The first series of Bang made an incredible impact when it first premiered on S4C in 2017, and subsequently became a multi award-winning title. We could not be happier to represent the second run, which is set to be just as original and compelling as the critically-acclaimed season that went before.”