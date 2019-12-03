HITLAB Inked A Licensing Deal With DAKIA Digital

HITLAB signed a long-term, exclusive licensing agreement with DAKIA Digital.

As part of the deal, DAKIA will launch the commercialization of HITLAB’s digital products Can-U-Sing (CUS) and Dynamic Music Analysis (DNA). HITLAB’s digital properties help to connect artists, bands, and brands with their audiences. The DNA product helps to predict the potential success of songs and can recommend playlists, while the CUS application offers singers to test their skills.

Michel Zgarka, president of HITLAB, stated, “The partnership with DAKIA will open international market-driven scopes to HITLAB global endeavors. We are extremely excited to be able to provide proprietary technologies that can revolutionize the way labels and artists interact with their fane base, as well as the discovery process of new talent.”