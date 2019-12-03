CBS Studios To Develop ‘Bestseller Boy’ For Avrotros

CBS Studios will develop a local-language production of Bestseller Boy for the Dutch broadcaster Avrotros in the Netherlands.

Based in part from the best-selling novel of the same name by Dutch-Moroccan literary star Mano Bouzamour, the dramedy tells the story of a millennial living between two cultures and balancing overnight success with his identity. The production joins CBS Studios’ slate of international projects, which includes Israeli drama District Y. CBS Studios will handle worldwide distribution and hold international remake rights.

Meghan Lyvers, senior vice president, Co-Productions and Development, at CBS Studios International, commented, “It is an incredible time to be working in the international content space, and this latest collaboration is another example of local-language series that can leverage our creative and global distribution resources.”