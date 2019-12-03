All3media Int’l Signs Deals In Japan For ‘Fleabag’ And ‘Liar’

All3media International secured new agreements for scripted programming from Two Brothers Pictures in Japan.

Japanese pay-TV channel Wowow picked up both seasons of comedy-drama Fleabag (pictured) and the first season of thriller Liar. Tohokushinsha Film Corporation will bring dramatic thriller Baptiste to Japan.

Kit Yow, sales manager of Asia Pacific at All3media International, said, “Our ongoing partnerships with key broadcasters in Asia and collaborations with renowned producers such as Two Brothers Pictures ensure that we can continue to deliver the absolute best in international content throughout the region.”