A+E Int’l Co-Pro ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Heads To PBS

A+E International and Element 8 Entertainment co-production Miss Scarlet and the Duke will debut in the U.S. as a Masterpiece presentation on PBS in 2020.

Several international broadcasters have also secured the series, including UKTV for Alibi in the U.K., CBC in Canada, Yandex for CIS territories, Seven Network in Australia, Lightbox in New Zealand, RTL in Germany, and OTE Cosmote TV in Greece. Crime drama Miss Scarlet and the Duke follows a female detective in Victorian London as she partners with the Duke to solve crime.

Patrick Vien, group managing director of International at A+E Networks International, said, “We are absolutely thrilled with the global momentum for this new series, built on a strong line-up of top tier international broadcasters and kicking off under the auspices of the world renowned, multi-award-winning Masterpiece franchise.”