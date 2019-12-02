Banijay Rights To Distribute ‘Flight MH370’

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, announced that it will distribute the mini-series Flight MH370.

Produced by Alef One for French broadcaster France Televisions, Flight MH370 is based on the novel by Ghyslain Wattrelos and the book by Florence de Changy to tell the dramatic disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. The mini-series weaves the accounts of characters based on real people, alongside those of journalists, scientists, and pilots, to explore one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

Caroline Torrance, head of Scripted at Banijay Rights, said, “This is a gripping, real-life drama that has impacted many – in Europe, Asia and the Americas – for more than five years. We are looking forward to discussing the series with leading international broadcasters who are keen to partner on a scripted production that has a truly global perspective. Created by leading talent with an award-winning track record, we believe Flight MH370 will be true event drama at its very best.”