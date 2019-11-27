Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks confirmed the new leadership team based in Singapore following the recent consolidation of Turner Asia Pacific and HBO Asia.

The following appointments will report to Clement Schwebig (pictured), managing director of Southeast Asia, Pacific and China. Yasmin Zahid will lead affiliate distribution and marketing for all HBO channels, as well as CNN International, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Warner TV, and Oh!K. David Simonsen will oversee and drive the development of HBO GO. Awantika Sood will head ad-sales, branded content, and other commercial opportunities.

Magdalene Ew will be responsible for the company’s Entertainment pillar, encompassing all HBO channels, Warner TV, and Oh!K. Jessica Kam will lead original Asia productions for the company’s Entertainment pillar, while Shonali Bedi will oversee Business Development and Strategy. In the interim, Marianne Lee will be responsible for the consumer Marketing and Central Services team. Additionally, Leslie Lee will continue to head all Kids brands in Asia Pacific.