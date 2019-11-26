ATF Content Preview: MISTCO

MISTCO will distribute a diverse portfolio of dramas, animations, and mini-series at the Asia TV Forum.

In drama series Melek: A Mother’s Struggle (pictured) a powerful woman fights to protect her children, sacrificing everything for them in the process. My Champion takes place after Kafkas’s wife passes away and the boxer must reenter the ring for another round to save his son who has the same disease as his wife.

Romantic drama Hold My Hand is the love story between Azra and Cenk, which starts as a tragedy but brings great fortune. In Beloved, Aziz and Feride must overcome the challenges of old love interests and past secrets that have recently come to light.

Crime drama The Circle enters the dark world of a criminal organization where Kaan and Cihangir are dragged into a game of money and death. Booth P02