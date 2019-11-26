ATF Content Preview: GMA Worldwide

GMA Worldwide, the subsidiary group of GMA Network, distributes GMA content around the world to partner broadcasters and online platforms.

Rivalry drama A Place in Your Heart (pictured) centers on a good stepmother who battles against the evil ex-wife of the man she loves. In Broken Faith, a desperate wife becomes the person she hates the most, a mistress, to exact revenge against her husband’s other woman.

Crime drama Beautiful Justice depicts how grief brings together three ladies who team up to infiltrate a drug syndicate responsible for the deaths of their loved ones. The Gift follows Joseph, who may be blind, but he is able to see glimpses of past and future events.

Romantic comedy My Crown Princess shows a woman attempting to fulfill her dream of being a ship captain in a male-dominated field. Booth J01