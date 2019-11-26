ATF Content Preview: Calinos Entertainment

Calinos Entertainment will be at the ATF with drama series Forbidden Fruit (pictured). Two sisters, Zeynep and Yildiz, want vastly different things out of life. Zeynep dreams of a career, while Yildiz wants to marry rich.

Romantic drama Our Story portrays the struggle of Filiz, who was forced to become a surrogate mother to her young siblings. She doesn’t think she has time for love in her life, until she meets Baris. Woman is a portrait of Bahar, a young mother of two trying to hold on to happy memories of her beloved husband, who all passed away. Her life takes an unexpected turn when her mother and eclectic sisters turn up.

Animated movie King Shakir follows Shakir and his family as they set out to find the golden cannon in order to stop a giant, prehistoric creature. In drama That’s My Life, Bahar works in a cake shop to keep up her modest existence. But unbeknownst to her, she is actually the daughter of a rich businessman and a wealthy young woman who died in childbirth. Booth F23