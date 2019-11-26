ATF Content Preview: ABS-CBN Corporation

ABS-CBN Corporation will be at the Asia TV Forum with a wide array of programming, led by the reality series Your Moment. The talent competition searches for the best dancing and singing duos or groups from around the world.

Revenge drama The Killer Bride (pictured) finds the ghost of Camila Dela Torre, a woman who was found by her fiancé in a bloody wedding dress and veil, haunting the superstitious town of Las Espadas. Crime drama Mea Culpa revolves around six friends who have a night out on the town that turns into a drunken accident with disastrous consequences.

In The Heiress, former lovers Romina and Carlos each have their own rags-to-riches tale to tell when they marry different partners. Romina weds business tycoon Robert, while Carlos marries Robert’s daughter. Make It With You follows Billie, who has has been living in a small mobile home in Croatia. She takes part in matchmaking culture and stumbles upon Gabo, who catches the eye of socialite Blanca. Booth N10