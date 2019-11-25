Viacom Co-Pro ‘Club 57’ Launches In Portugal

Viacom International Studios and Rainbow Group co-production Club 57 premiered in Portugal on the Biggs channel Dreamia.

Club 57 follows Eva and her brother Rubén who accidentally time-travel to the year 1957. While there, Eva falls in love with JJ, which triggers a butterfly effect in the future.

Elena Antonini, director of Sales and Co-productions at Viacom International Studios, commented, “We are thrilled with the successful performance Club 57 has achieved in Portugal. We know that it is a high-quality youth series, garnering excellent results in Latin America on Nickelodeon and on other screens around the world.”