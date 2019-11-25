Starz Reveals Int’l Rollout Plans For Direct-To-Consumer App

Starz, a Lionsgate company, launched the new international Starzplay app in Brazil, the U.K., France, Germany, and Mexico.

The Starzplay app will also roll out in in additional territories in 2020. The Starzplay app allows up to four users to watch content simultaneously and download select shows while offline.

Jeffrey A. Hirsch, CEO of Starz, stated, “Starz has experienced great success with the Starz app domestically, remaining ahead of the streaming curve with more than 5.6 million OTT customers to date, and that number continues to climb. Expanding our direct-to-consumer product into the global arena with the launch of the Starzplay app gives subscribers seamless entry to our platform and premium content on their device of choice, while also providing us with access to key consumer data insights as we continue to position ourselves for success in the evolving content ecosystem.”