HBO Europe Airs ‘The Pack’ S3 In December

HBO Europe will premiere the third season of The Pack (Wataha) on December 6, 2019.

Directed by Olga Chajdas and Kasia Adamik, the third season of the Polish drama begins with two migrants who are detained at the border while fleeing to Ukraine. The series’ returning cast includes Leszek Lichota as Wiktor Rebrow, Aleksandra Poplawska as prosecutor Iga Dobosz, and Andrzej Zielinski as Markowski.