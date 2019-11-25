GRB Secures Asia Pacific Sales

GRB Studios confirmed Asia Pacific sales for its catalog of true crime, sports, and cooking entertainment programming.

Thailand’s True Vision picked up BBQ Pitmasters and Man at Arms: Art of War (pictured). Foxtel in Australia and Formulation in Japan acquired true-crime series On the Case. AETN18 in India nabbed sports clip series Whacked Out Sports.

Sarah Coursey, senior vice president of International at GRB Studios, said, “GRB Studios takes our programming around the globe and we are excited to share several top shows in the Asia Pacific region with our partners True Vision, Foxtel, AETN18 and Formation. We value these relationships and that is why we continue to bring them such entertaining, intriguing and revealing shows.”