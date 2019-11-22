Starzplay Acquires ‘Doom Patrol’ In The U.K.

Starzplay, the streaming service of Starz, a Lionsgate company, picked up the DC superhero drama Doom Patrol, which will air on the streaming service in the U.K. on January 2, 2020.

Coming from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Doom Patrol brings together beloved DC superheroes such as Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, Crazy Jane, and The Chief. The series follows the mysterious disappearance of The Chief, when the Doom Patrol are called to action. All 15 episodes of the drama series will be available on the streaming service.