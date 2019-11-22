Sabbatical Partners With High Hill For ‘De 10 en 10’

Sabbatical Entertainment teamed up with High Hill Entertainment to produce De 10 en 10.

The dynamic celebrity format will encompass a wide range of topics, including celebrities’ favorite destinations, sports, and culinary habits. Available in both Spanish and English, the format is divided into five segments, produced with the flexibility to adapt for digital platforms.

This strategic alliance will leverage Sabbatical Entertainment’s experience with its extensive audiovisual library and High Hill Entertainment’s experience with this type of content, as High Hill produced Ranking de las estrellas in 2013.