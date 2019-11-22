Calinos Entertainment To Distribute FNG Catalog Of Turkish Content

Calinos Entertainment secured a distribution agreement to represent the Fox Networks Group catalog of Turkish content.

The deal includes titles that aired across Fox Network Group channels in Turkey, including No.309, Second Chance, In Love Again, and Lodestar, among others, as well as movies and documentaries produced for National Geographic Turkey. Previously Fox Networks Group Content Distribution handled distribution.

Ismail Dursunov, deputy general manager at Calinos Entertainment, remarked, “It’s a very significant development for the sector, that over 3,000 hours of programming including game shows, dramas, movies and National Geographic documentaries, all produced under the FOX brand, have become available for worldwide by our distribution.”

Yadigar Belbüken, VP of Thematic Channels and Content Distribution at FOX Networks Group Turkey, added, “As the demand for Turkish drama continues, we believe our agreement with Calinos will further strengthen our ability to reach more markets around the world.”