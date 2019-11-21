Up The Ladder: BEOND.TV

Michael Jay Solomon has been appointed chairman of the board for BEOND.TV.

Solomon brings over 50 years of experience in the worldwide media and content distribution business to BEOND.TV. Solomon was previously co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Telepictures, and became president and board member of Lorimar Telepictures. Later on, he served as president of Warner Bros. International Television. Most recently, he has led industry advancements with his company Solomon Entertainment Enterprises.

Solomon commented, “I accepted their offer to become chairman because BEOND.TV has a vision and a purpose that perfectly aligns with my experience. Leveraging Carlos and Lisa’s talents and experience, I believe their program can be successfully syndicated to many other markets in the U.S. and English-speaking countries internationally.”