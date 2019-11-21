Series Mania Forum Opens For Registration

Series Mania Forum opened its registration for the edition set for March 25-27, 2020, in Lille, France.

The three-day program gathers decision-makers in the audiovisual industry, from screenwriters, broadcasters, producers, and institutional representatives. The 2020 edition will be expanding its programming, which includes the UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania, SeriesLab, Co-Pro Pitching Sessions, Drama Series Co-Writing Residency Israel-France and the Lille Dialogues.

Find out more about the early-bird rates online.