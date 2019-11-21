NATPE Announces Tartikoff Legacy Award Recipients

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) revealed the honorees of the 17th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards.

The recipients are actress Christine Baranski; ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke; producer and writer Courtney A. Kemp; NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Global Studios president Marcos Santana; and WarnerMedia News and Sports chairman and CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker. The five recipients will be honored at an awards gala on January 22 during NATPE Miami 2020.

The Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards were established to recognize professionals with exceptional leadership and vision. Past recipients include Steven Bochco, James Burrows, Jon Feltheimer, Jane Fonda, and Bob Greenblatt, among others.