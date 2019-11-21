Korea’s CJ ENM Enters Long-Term Partnership With Netflix

Korean media entertainment company CJ ENM and its subsidiary Studio Dragon entered a long-term strategic partnership with Netflix.

The partnership includes a content production and distribution agreement. Beginning in 2020, Studio Dragon will produce original series for Netflix, while Netflix will also acquire the distribution rights to an additional selection of Studio Dragon titles. Netflix previously has been streaming Studio Dragon content such as Stranger, Mr. Sunshine, and Memories of Alhambra.

Minheoi Heo, CEO of CJ ENM, remarked, “CJ ENM is leading the market and expanding its huge achievement in Korea to overseas. As we have continuously focused on strengthening borderless content and expanding global distribution, the partnership with Netflix will introduce Korean content to global audiences, while providing new experiences and values.”