Channel Zero Launches Studio Unit

Canadian media company Channel Zero launched Channel Zero Studios.

Led by Jennifer Chen, head of Studios and vice president of Content, the new unit will develop and produce original scripted content for all platforms. Channel Zero Studios will build on the company’s existing partnership with Motion Content Group to collaborate with domestic and international partners for global content.

Romen Podzyhun, chairman and CEO of Channel Zero, said, “For years, we have been proud supporters and broadcast partners for series that have found global success. Now, we look forward to playing a more strategic role in seeking out, nurturing, and producing original productions for audiences around the world. Jennifer is the natural choice to lead this new venture. Her broad expertise in programming, distribution, and marketing across film and television will be integral to the success of Channel Zero Studios.”