Up The Ladder: Viacom International Media Networks

Viacom International Media Networks announced that Pierluigi Gazzolo (pictured), current president of VIMN Americas and executive vice president of Nickelodeon International, has been named president of OTT International and Viacom International Studios (VIS).

Gazzolo will oversee furthering Pluto TV’s rollout across international markets, with a launch in Latin America taking place in early 2020. He will also be responsible for shaping an integrated Viacom International Studios operation, which, under his leadership was launched in 2016 following the acquisition of Telefe and Porta dos Fundos.

Additionally, Juan Acosta, executive vice president and chief operating officer of VIMN Americas, has been upped to president of VIMN Americas, starting January 3, 2020.