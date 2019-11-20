Team Toon To Co-produce ‘Crazy Cavemen & the Ravenous Raptor’

Colombia’s Team Toon Studio entered a co-production agreement with the U.K.’s Evergreen Entertainment, Silver Fox Animation, and Ireland’s Telegael for Crazy Cavemen & the Ravenous Raptor.

Created by Graham Ralph, the slapstick animated comedy takes place on an island stuck in a time warp where cavemen and dinosaurs live alongside one another. The series depicts Roger Raptor’s endless run-ins with caveman and women.

Steve Walsh, producer for the series, commented, “We asked Team Toon Studios to animate the pilot episode and the work they did was exceptional, so it was a real no-brainer when it came to who would animate the series.”