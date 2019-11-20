A+E’s ‘Project Blue Book’ Returns To History In January

History will air the second season of Project Blue Book starting January 21, 2020.

Produced by A+E Studios in association with Compari Entertainment, the drama series will continue to follow Dr. J. Allen Hynek, alongside Captain Michael Quinn, as they delve deeper into the secrets and conspiracies of the 1950s. A+E Networks handles worldwide distribution rights.

Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and general manager for History, said, “Our drama series delves into infamous cases like Roswell and Area 51 and offers a retrospective look at the rich history behind UFO phenomena. Through this season’s entertaining and compelling storytelling, viewers will become immersed in these strange occurrences that are inspired by real events.”