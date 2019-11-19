BBC Three And Showtime Order ‘Back To Life’ S2

BBC Three and Showtime, in association with All3media, commissioned a second series of Back to Life.

Produced by Two Brothers Pictures in co-production with BBC Three and Showtime Networks, the comedy drama follows Miri Matteson, played by Daisy Haggard, as she returns to her seaside home after spending 18 years in prison. Showtime is currently airing the first season.

Harry Williams, writer and managing director at Two Brothers Pictures, said, “The reception that Back to Life has received has been amazing. Daisy and Laura [Solon] are those rare writers that can make you laugh and cry in equal measure – which is a wonderful quality. We can’t wait for fans to see what they have in store for Miri this time around.”