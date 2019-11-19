A+E Networks International To Distribute ‘Hernán’ Globally

A+E Networks International inked a global distribution agreement for Hernán.

Produced by Spain’s Onza Entertainment and Dopamine, part of Mexico’s Grupo Salinas, the epic drama focuses on Hernán Cortés, the 16th-century conquistador and explorer, and chronicles the conquest of continental America. Hernán is the first Spanish-language series to be distributed by A+E, who will work with Onza Entertainment and Dopamine to bring the series around the globe, including Latin America, Mexico, and Spain.

The scripted series will premiere on Amazon Latin America on November 21, 2019, followed by its broadcast on History Latin America and TV Azteca a day after. Production for season two of the series is scheduled for January 2020.