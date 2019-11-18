Up The Ladder: Kew Media Distribution

Kew Media Distribution promoted Graham Begg to SVP of Acquisitions and Business Development.

In his newly created role, Begg will be responsible for a broad portfolio of acquisition opportunities, from scripted and non-scripted to corporate activities and business development initiatives. He will continue to work with Kew Media Group’s 13 production companies for collaboration opportunities.

Begg joined the company in 2018 as vice president of Business Development and Producer Relations.