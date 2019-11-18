GRB Studios Inks Scripted And Factual Deals In Africa

GRB Studios closed several agreements in Africa for its scripted and factual programming.

M-NET picked up the latest season of Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter (pictured), scripted series Love That Girl, and a holiday package consisting A Christmas Blessing, Second Chance Christmas, You Can’t Fight Christmas, Coins for Christmas, Miss Me This Christmas, and The Christmas Swap. A&E acquired several seasons of On the Case for Africa, while Canal+ nabbed Stalker Files for French-speaking Africa.

CBS Chellozone picked up seasons one through three of Auction Kings for Africa and the Middle East, and Blackstar TV acquired Living By Design. Additionally, My Channel renewed My First Home and Wildlife Docs.