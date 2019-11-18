GMA Dramas To Air In Ecuador

GMA Worldwide, the distribution arm of GMA Network, announced a new partnership with Latin Media Corporation for the broadcast of The Heart Knows (My Special Tatay) and The Way To Your Heart (Onanay) in Ecuador.

Spanish-dubbed versions of the Filipino dramas will air on Ecuador’s TC Televisión. Un Corazon Especial (pictured) debuted on November 12, while El Amor Mas Grande will air tomorrow, November 19.

Roxanne Barcelona, GWI vice president, remarked, “In Latin Media Corporation, we have found a dedicated partner who is truly committed to the propagation and success of GMA’s dramas in Latin America.”