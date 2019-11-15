Platform One Inks First-Look Deal With Jennifer Fox

Platform One Media signed a first-look deal with Jennifer Fox (pictured) through her own production banner Jennifer Fox Productions.

The agreement covers a slate of titles, including the feature film Ultraluminous, for which Steven Soderbergh is attached to produce alongside Fox, Platform One’s Elisa Ellis, and Zev Borow. Based on the novel by Katherine Faw, Ultraluminous is a revenge tale about a sex worker who returns to New York City. The first-look deal also includes TV projects, such as a limited series based on Rachel Kushner’s The Flamethrowers and a series titled Runaway that is based on the Canadian series Fuguesuse.

Katie O’Connell Marsh, founder and chairman of Platform One Media, stated, “Jennifer is well-respected for her award-winning approach to filmmaking and we look forward to working with her new company to develop narratives that speak to the compelling themes she is drawn to and have worked so beautifully and successfully in her film career.”