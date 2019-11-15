Future Acquires Barcroft Studios

Barcroft Studios entered an agreement to be acquired by the global multi-media platform Future plc for £23.5 million.

The company’s acquisition will strengthen Barcroft Studios’ position to produce factual programming for TV networks, streaming platforms, and social media ventures. Recent productions from the U.K. factual TV and digital video production company include Amazing Interiors, The Day the Dinosaurs Died, and Most Incredible Homes. CEO Sam Barcroft (pictured) will continue to be responsible for the day-to-day operations.

Barcroft remarked, “We’re delighted to join one of Britain’s most successful media companies. Future’s stable of media brands is rapidly evolving across digital, e-commerce and events. Combining this with our expertise in the creation and distribution of amazing TV and video is an exciting proposition, enabling us to supersize our offering to broadcast, VoD, and social media partners.”