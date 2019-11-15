Acorn TV And RTÉ Order ‘Finding Joy’ S2

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV with Acorn Media Enterprises and RTÉ ordered a second season of Irish comedy Finding Joy.

Produced by Rob Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan of Treasure Entertainment, the comedy series follows Joy, played by series creator Amy Huberman, as she tries her hand at being an independent entrepreneur establishing her online brand. AME holds all rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K., as well as secondary rights in Ireland, with Acorn Media International overseeing series distribution in English-speaking territories.

Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, said, “We’re excited to work with Amy Huberman, Treasure Entertainment, and our friends at RTÉ to bring back this very funny and relatable comedy. With securing more rights globally for Finding Joy, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this fun and irreverent Irish comedy with Acorn TV subscribers worldwide.”