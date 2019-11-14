SPI/FilmBox Inks Channel Distribution Deal With A1

SPI/FilmBox signed a channel distribution deal with A1 Broadcasting to launch Timeless Drama Channel (TDC) in Croatia and Macedonia.

Created in partnership with producer Ay Yapim, Timeless Drama Channel provides more than 600 hours of Turkish drama series, including Karadayi, Black Money Love, 20 Minutes, and Kurt Seyit & Shura, among others. Since its launch in April 2019, the channel has expanded its reach in 12 countries through 14 operators.

Murat Muratoğlu, head of Distribution at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the first global Turkish drama channel, Timeless Drama Channel, in Macedonia and Croatia with A1 Broadcasting. Turkish dramas are wildly popular across the globe due to the universal themes and values that they represent. We are confident that drama genre lovers in Croatia and Macedonia will thoroughly enjoy the award-winning series on this channel.”