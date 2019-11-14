NATPE Announces New Board Members

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) announced new appointments to its Board of Directors.

The recently elected board members are Peter Blacker, EVP of Revenue Strategy & Innovation for NBCU Telemundo Enterprises; Kelly Day, president of Viacom Digital Studios; Shahid Khan, managing partner of Meridian Advisory Group; Louise Pedersen, CEO of all3media International; and Nil Shah, CEO of Verance. Each new member will serve a three-year term.

Andy Kaplan, NATPE chairman of the Board, said, “Our board is stronger than ever now that these important voices have been added to the content conversation that is central to our organization.”

JP Bommel (pictured), president and CEO of NATPE, added, “Given the current market dynamics, the NATPE board is emboldened by the addition of five leaders in their respective fields. They have first-hand experience of the profound industry disruption taking place today, and have demonstrated excellence in adapting quickly to these changes.”